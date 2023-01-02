Dhanlaxmi Bank shares end higher after December quarter advances rise 22%

Gross advances jumped by 22.48 percent to Rs 9,250 crore in the December quarter from Rs 7,552 crore in the year-ago period.

The total business of private lender Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. increased by 12.82 percent to Rs 22,172 crore in the December quarter.

The bank on Monday stated that its total deposits rose by 6.68 percent to Rs 12,922 crore in the December quarter from Rs 12,101 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its current account savings account (CASA) portfolio expanded by 5.19 percent to 4,216 crore in the December quarter from 4,008 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The cash deposit ratio was 71.58 as against 62.40 in the year-ago period.

The bank mentioned that the data was provisional and was subject to review by the statutory auditors.

The bank had reported a multi-fold rise in net profit at Rs 15.89 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 3.66 crore in the year-ago quarter. The total income of the bank during the September quarter was Rs 262.50 crore against Rs 229.01 crore in the year-ago period.