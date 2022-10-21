Dhanlaxmi Bank to hold EGM on November 12 to curb spending powers of CEO

Mini
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank are trading near their 52-week low of Rs 10.70.
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. on Thursday said that it would hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 12 seeking to curb the spending powers exercised by its managing director and CEO Shivan JK.
The EGM is being called upon at the request of key shareholders in the company including B Ravindran Pillai, who holds 9.99 percent of the paid-up capital of the bank, B Govindan (1.51 percent), and Hareendran CK (1.38 percent), among others in the bank.
The shareholders are seeking to suspend all the delegated powers exercised by the managing director and CEO with respect to all capital and revenue expenditure, except statutory payments like salaries and wages as well as Central and State taxes.
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 11.65.