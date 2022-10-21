    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dhanlaxmi Bank to hold EGM on November 12 to curb spending powers of CEO

    Dhanlaxmi Bank to hold EGM on November 12 to curb spending powers of CEO

    Dhanlaxmi Bank to hold EGM on November 12 to curb spending powers of CEO
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank are trading near their 52-week low of Rs 10.70.

    Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. on Thursday said that it would hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 12 seeking to curb the spending powers exercised by its managing director and CEO Shivan JK.

    The EGM is being called upon at the request of key shareholders in the company including B Ravindran Pillai, who holds 9.99 percent of the paid-up capital of the bank, B Govindan (1.51 percent), and Hareendran CK (1.38 percent), among others in the bank.

    The shareholders are seeking to suspend all the delegated powers exercised by the managing director and CEO with respect to all capital and revenue expenditure, except statutory payments like salaries and wages as well as Central and State taxes.

    In case the powers of the MD & CEO stand suspended, they will be jointly executed by any two non-executive directors of the board till the time all other committees are reinstated and are in compliance with the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India and SEBI.
    Shareholders of Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank have been raising concerns over the bank’s worsening financial situation and rising costs. The shareholders had earlier called an EGM on June 12, to discuss the worsening cost-to-income ratio and falling capital adequacy.
    For the June quarter, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 26.43 crore as expenses mounted to Rs 242 crore compared to Rs 230 crore during the June quarter of 2021.

    Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 11.65.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Banking stocksDhanlaxmi Bankdhanlaxmi bank share price

