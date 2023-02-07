Dhampur Sugar completes expansion of distillery capacity at Uttar Pradesh unit

The company’s sugar production during the December quarter stood at 1.02 lakh tonnes compared to 1.22 lakh tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. on Monday said that it has completed the expansion work at its Dhampur unit in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

The leading sugar producer has completed the expansion of distillery capacity by 130 KLPD on “C” heavy molasses. With the setting up of a new distillery unit, the distillery capacity will go up to 350-kilo litres per day (KLPD).

The new capacity was commissioned on February 5.

The company is expecting to begin commercial production anytime this month once it gets final approval from the Excise Department. At their earnings conference call last week, the company said that they expect production capacity to be at 25 percent average by March.

The company’s sugar production during the December quarter stood at 1.02 lakh tonnes compared to 1.22 lakh tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. Sugar sales during the quarter marginally dropped to 0.73 lakh tonnes compared to 0.98 lakh tonnes in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company crushed 12.98 lakh tonnes of cane in the December quarter compared to 11.92 lakh tonnes in the same quarter a year ago.

The Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. stock is trading 1.18 percent higher at Rs 214.