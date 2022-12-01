Buyers of DFM Foods revise delisting floor price higher

The acquirers of DFM Foods Ltd. - AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC Ltd. and AI Darwin (Cayman) Ltd.- had previously made an open public offer to buy the shares at Rs 220.64 per equity share.

DFM Foods Ltd. has revised the floor price for its delisting offer made in August. The company on Thursday said that it had decided to set the floor price of the offer to buy the shares to Rs 263.80 per piece in accordance with the delisting regulation in place.

AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC, the sole promoter of DFM Foods, holds 37.05 million equity shares, which make up 73.70 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

DFM Foods has appointed JM Financial as the manager of the delisting proposal.

Sources close to the development suggested that the decision to delist DFM Foods was taken after a continuous slump in the company's performance. The promoters were worried that the stock will not get good returns if the current performance continues.

DFM Foods deals in the production and distribution of processed and packaged snack foods. The company pioneered the introduction of packaged snacks into the Indian market with the release of its Crax Corn Rings product.

Shares of DFM Foods ended at Rs 404.35, up nearly 2 percent on Thursday.