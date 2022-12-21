AI Global Investments rejects discovered price for delisting of DFM Foods

The discovered price via the reverse book-building process, which started from December 13 to December 19, was Rs 525 per share.

AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC Ltd., a subsidiary of US-based private equity firm Advent International Corp, has rejected the discovered price for the delisting of DFM Foods Ltd. shares.

Reverse book-building is a process using which a company can delist from the bourses by deciding on the price that needs to be paid to public shareholders to buy back the shares.

AI Global Investments has now announced the counter offer at Rs 467 per share to acquire a 26.3 percent stake in the packaged foods company. The tender window for this offer may open from December 30 to January 5.

AI Global Investments currently holds a 73.70 percent stake in DFM Foods. In August, it announced the proposal to delist the share of the company from stock exchanges and set the floor price at Rs 263.80 per share.

If AI Global had accepted the discovered price of Rs 525 per share, its stake in DFM Foods would have increased to 91.29 percent, after which they could have delisted the company from the bourses.

Shares of DFM Foods gained nearly 2 percent in trade on Wednesday to hit an intra-day high of Rs 451.70 apiece. The stock has shot up 25 percent in the last month while jumping 124 percent in the last six months and 63 percent over the past year.

DFM Foods is a packaged foods company that makes the popular corn ring snacks under the brand Crax.