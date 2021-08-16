Devyani makes strong debut, Windlas lists at discount: how latest IPOs fared

Four stocks entered the listed arena on Dalal Street on Monday, with Devyani International outshining others making a strong debut as its shares listed at a premium of 57 percent over the issue price. Krsnaa Diagnostics shares started trading on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a premium of 5-7 percent.
Out of the four stocks that debuted on August 16, Windlas Biotech's was the only one that opened at a discount to its issue price. On NSE, the stock listed at a discount of 5 percent.
Here's how the four stocks — Devyani, Windlas, Krsnaa and Exxaro — fared at the opening:
|Stock
|Listing price
|Issue price
|Premium/discount vs issue price
|BSE
|NSE
|BSE
|NSE
|Exxaro Tiles
|126
|126
|120
|5% premium
|5% premium
|Devyani International
|141
|140.9
|90
|56.67 premium
|56.56% premium
|Krsnaa Diagnostics
|1025
|1,005.55
|954
|7.44% premium
|5.4% premium
|Windlas Biotech
|439
|437
|460
|4.57% discount
|5% discount
The IPO of Devyani International — the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India — was subscribed 27 times in a three-day bidding process that concluded on August 6. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 95.27 times, and that for non-institutional investors 213.06 times. The quota for retail individual investors saw a subscription of 39.51 times.
The public offer of Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 8.56 times. The category meant for QIBs saw a subscription of 49.83 times, and that for non-institutional investors 116.30 times. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 42.04 times.
Windlas Biotech's IPO saw a subscription of 22 times. The category for QIBs was subscribed 24.40 times, and that for non-institutional investors 15.73 times. The portion reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 24.27 times.
Exxaro Tiles' IPO was subscribed 23 times in the bidding process. The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed 13.74 times and that for non-institutional investors 2.01 times. The quota reserved for retail investors saw a 17.64 times subscription.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
