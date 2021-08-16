Devyani makes strong debut, Windlas lists at discount: how latest IPOs fared

Four stocks entered the listed arena on Dalal Street on Monday, with Devyani International outshining others making a strong debut as its shares listed at a premium of 57 percent over the issue price. Krsnaa Diagnostics shares started trading on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a premium of 5-7 percent.

Out of the four stocks that debuted on August 16, Windlas Biotech's was the only one that opened at a discount to its issue price. On NSE, the stock listed at a discount of 5 percent.

Here's how the four stocks — Devyani, Windlas, Krsnaa and Exxaro — fared at the opening:

Stock Listing price Issue price Premium/discount vs issue price BSE NSE BSE NSE Exxaro Tiles 126 126 120 5% premium 5% premium Devyani International 141 140.9 90 56.67 premium 56.56% premium Krsnaa Diagnostics 1025 1,005.55 954 7.44% premium 5.4% premium Windlas Biotech 439 437 460 4.57% discount 5% discount

The IPO of Devyani International — the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India — was subscribed 27 times in a three-day bidding process that concluded on August 6. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 95.27 times, and that for non-institutional investors 213.06 times. The quota for retail individual investors saw a subscription of 39.51 times. ( Read more on Pizza Hut operator’s IPO

The public offer of Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 8.56 times. The category meant for QIBs saw a subscription of 49.83 times, and that for non-institutional investors 116.30 times. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 42.04 times. ( Read more on Krsnaa IPO

Windlas Biotech's IPO saw a subscription of 22 times. The category for QIBs was subscribed 24.40 times, and that for non-institutional investors 15.73 times. The portion reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 24.27 times. ( Read more on Windlas Biotech IPO