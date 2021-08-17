Devyani makes it to top 10 listings so far in 2021. Check out the best and worst debutants here

Devyani International shares continued to rise on Tuesday, a day after the recent Dalal Street debutant began trading on stock exchanges with a strong premium. The Devyani stock price jumped as much as seven percent after listing at a premium of nearly 57 percent each on bourses BSE and NSE.

With its bumper market debut, Devyani - the biggest franchisee of Yum brands in India operating brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut under its banner - made it to the top 10 listings so far in 2021.

Devyani was eighth among the best stock market listings so far this year, followed by food delivery startup Zomato and agri-chemicals maker Heranba, whose shares debuted at premiums of 51 percent and 44 percent respectively over their issue prices, stock exchange data showed.

As of Tuesday, the best listing this year has been of GR Infraprojects, whose shares debuted at a premium of 103 percent - doubling investors' money on listing day. GR Infra, however, is not the only company that rewarded IPO participants with double returns on listing day.

Clean Science and Technology, and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are two other recent debutants that also nearly doubled investors' money on listing day. Clean Science gave a listing day gain of 98 percent, and Tatva Chintan 95 percent.

MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, IndiGo Paints and Nureca were next in the ranking of best listings so far this year, data showed.

Here are the top 10 listings and how their IPOs fared:

Company Listing day premium over issue price IPO subscription (No. of times) GR Infraprojects Limited 103% 103 Clean Science and Technology Limited 98% 93 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited 95% 180 MTAR Technologies Limited 85% 201 Nazara Technologies Limited 79% 176 Indigo Paints Limited 75% 117 Nureca Limited 59% 40 Devyani International Limited 57% 117 Zomato Limited 51% 38 Heranba Industries Limited 44% 83

Source: BSE data

On the other hand, Windlas Biotech saw the worst listing so far this year, with its shares debuting at a discount of 54 percent. Kalyan Jewellers, Macrotech Developers and Craftsman Automation were among the other debutants that began their journey at a discount to their issue price.