Devyani International IPO: Here's how to check allotment status

After the subscription for Devyani International Initial Public Offer (IPO) closed last week, bidders are now waiting for its allotment date, which will most likely take place on August 11, 2021.

The IPO of Devyani International , the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee in India, was subscribed a whopping 116.71 times on the closing day of the subscription last week. The Rs 1,838-crore IPO received bids for 13,13,77,91,700 shares against 11,25,69,719 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 95.27 times, non-institutional investors’ 213.06 times and retail individual investors’ segment 39.51 times. The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale of up to 15,53,33,330 equity shares. The company’s IPO was in a price range of Rs 86-90 per share.

Once the share allotment of the IPO is finalised, the status can be checked online at either the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. The BSE link to check one's share allotment status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Subscribers who want to check application status online at the official registrar Link Intime's website can log in at the direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Once allotments are out, refunds and share accreditation of the IPO are expected to take place on August 12 and 13, respectively.

In terms of the listing, a preliminary date of August 16 has been set, although it is yet to be verified.

