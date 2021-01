Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Securities remains positive on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) from an investment perspective as well as on Ramco Cements. Choksey also advised long-term investors to hold Asian Paints.

“Fortunately the stock (RIL) has corrected on the price per se and as a result of which it has invited some amount of buying,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The cement business is showing distinct signs of growth.

“The continued growth in the economy would demand more and more commodity and cement would remain distinctly in favour as far as the growth is concerned. As we understand higher the operating capacity utilisation, the better would be the volume-based performance coming into the companies. Ramco Cements is very well positioned for taking the advantage of higher amount capex spend happening in the country. We remain positive on this company,” Choksey said.

Choksey also prefers pan-India cement players like UltraTech and Holcim Group.

“We continue to like regional players like Ramco Cements but more importantly the pan India players like UltraTech Cements and Holcim Group which is Ambuja Cements and ACC.”

The way in which the global digital moves are happening, most of the IT companies are showing robust kind of growth rate in each vertical, he said.

On Asian Paints, he advised staying invested if one is holding the stock.

“However, for a fresh buying, I would rather prefer to look at the market if it gives a correction. If it does, it would be a better time to buy.”

Watch the video for more

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.