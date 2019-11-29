#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Despite weakening loan demand, Credit Suisse has 'outperform' call on these three banks

Updated : November 29, 2019 01:34 PM IST

Credit Suisse, in its latest report, said that the banking sector is witnessing an increase in liquidity surplus while the loan growth continues to remain weak.
According to the report, in its recent financials field trips, all the banks Credit Suisse met highlighted weakening loan demand and rising liquidity surpluses.
Despite weakening loan demand, Credit Suisse has 'outperform' call on these three banks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV