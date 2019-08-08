#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Despite slowdown, FIIs raised stake in 4 auto stocks in June

Updated : August 08, 2019 12:56 PM IST

Despite the plunge in the auto sector, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake in some auto stocks in the month of June.
Maruti Suzuki, which has shed part of its temporary staff and cut its July production by 25 percent to reduce its overall output, saw interest from overseas investors, who increased their holdings by about 0.86 percent in June.
Despite slowdown, FIIs raised stake in 4 auto stocks in June
cnbc two logos
