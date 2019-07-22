#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Despite selloffs, these smallcap stocks delivered big returns in last 1 year

Updated : July 22, 2019 12:53 PM IST

The BSE Smallcap index has fallen over 16 percent in the last 1 year as compared to a 4 percent rise in BSE Sensex.
Of 851 stocks in the BSE Smallcap index, 79 percent or 673 stocks have delivered negative returns in the last 1 year, whereas, only 178 stocks gained during this time.
Out of the 178 stocks in the green, 7 stocks have doubled investor wealth in the last 1 year.
Despite selloffs, these smallcap stocks delivered big returns in last 1 year
