Indian equity markets have corrected significantly since February 2020 due to headwinds from the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the recent up-move and the FII inflows, India has underperformed broadly when compared with the global markets.

After hitting a low of 7,610 on March 23, the Nifty bounced back more than 29 percent from its lows. As on June 1, the Nifty was down 21 percent to 9,826 from its 52-week high of 12,362, said the data by Motilal Oswal.

Moreover, the brokerage highlighted that India has underperformed global peers both in 2019 and 2020. On a YTD (year-till-date) CY20, the Nifty has fallen 26 percent v/s less than 10 percent correction in markets in the US/Japan/China.

Source: Motilal Oswal

When India's known equity benchmark index Nifty's performance was compared with that of S&P 500, the data clearly showed that the former underperformed S&P 500 index by 23 percent since March 16 this year.

Source: Motilal Oswal

Even in case of GDP numbers, the performance by India remained gloomy. FY20 nominal GDP growth came in at 7.2 percent which is the lowest in 48 years since FY72, while real GDP growth was the lowest since the global financial crisis (GFC) i.e. 2008, added the research house.

While India's market corrected between February-March 2020, two sectors i.e. healthcare and telecom were the only ones to give out positive returns while the private banks, metals and capital goods posted big losses. Both the sectors have risen over 40 percent since the March lows.