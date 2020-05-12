Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Even though SBI Cards has fallen around 8 percent in the last 1 months, brokerages continue to have a bullish stance on the stock. Global brokerage firm HSBC recently initiated a 'buy' on the stock with a target at Rs 720 per share, indicating an over 27 percent upside.

Similarly, domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher also has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 643 per share.

The lockdown will hurt performance this year, but credit cards offer sustainable long-term growth, HSBC said in its report. SBI Card, the only pure-play credit card company in India and has a good record of generating superior returns on equity, it added.

However, the lockdown means that growth and asset quality will both suffer this year. The company’s high share of salaried customers, the role of credit data bureaus/credit scores for retail customers, the ability to convert revolving credit in EMIs, and an extensive collection infrastructure are key positives in the current environment, the brokerage noted. Key downside risks include a longer-than-expected economic downturn, increased competition, and regulatory changes.

Meanwhile, as per Prabhudas Lilladher, while near term stress is imminent, FY22 should witness a return to normalcy attributed to the company's SBI association, existing sophisticated technology infrastructure, and data analytics.

OEM support, spends are expected to revive to 26 percent YoY growth translating into renewed 45 percent YoY growth in fees and 18 percent YoY for receivables in FY22, it added.

For FY20, the company reported a 44 percent jump in net profit to Rs 1,245 crore despite the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

Without factoring in the disruptions resulting from the spread of the virus, SBI Cards profit would have soared even higher at Rs 1,662 crore or a 92 percent jump over the profit figures of the previous year, the company said in a statement.