Market Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why Updated : May 12, 2020 11:20 AM IST HSBC recently initiated a 'buy' on the stock with a target at Rs 720 per share, indicating an over 27 percent upside. Prabhudas Lilladher also has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 643 per share. The lockdown will hurt performance this year, but credit cards offer sustainable long-term growth, HSBC said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365