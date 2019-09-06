Market
Despite modest growth, Motilal Oswal is positive on these 3 private banks
Updated : September 06, 2019 08:33 AM IST
Motilal Oswal's recent report said that the loan growth of private banks moderated to 16 percent YoY during Q1FY20.
The moderation in loan growth reflects the current slowdown in the economy and consumption-linked sectors.
While deposit growth saw a pick-up largely due to short term growth in term deposits.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more