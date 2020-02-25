Market
Despite high valuations, dive in this niche sector if there's any correction, advises Edelweiss
Updated : February 25, 2020 01:28 PM IST
In a recent research report by Edelweiss, the brokerage noted that the management commentaries remained positive as rising enquiries from customers and strong growth visibility drove optimism in the sector.
Edelweiss believes that the sector will remain buoyant as companies share a strong growth outlook.
Due to coronavirus, the impact on the sector is expected to remain mixed. Aarti will benefit over price increase in some of its products.