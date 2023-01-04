Despite a rocky 2022, analysts are now turning bullish on new-age companies

“This is the right time to start studying the new age tech companies as they will change the track," said, Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairaman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The new-age company stocks like Zomato and Nykaa had a rocky 2022. One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, PB Fintech Ltd, Policybazaar's parent company, slipped over 50 percent in 2022. This phenomenon is not exclusive to India, and new-age companies across the globe have been under pressure.

However, analysts and experts are now optimistic about the future of these companies. “This is the right time to start studying the new-age tech companies as they will change the track," said, Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairaman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Last year they said growth, growth, growth, but at a loss. They were not ashamed of incurring losses, in fact they were very proud of incurring losses. Now they are saying we have to get into profits, Agrawal added.

Giving an instance of Byju’s, he explained, "Byju’s said we want to be in the profit in FY23 itself. They have Rs 10,000-12,000 crore of cash, so the first level of valuation is that they are worth that much because outside that they are incurring losses. So to justify from Rs 10,000 crore cash to Rs 35,000 crore cash they have to show that they can make that much profit."

Various brokerage houses have turned bullish on these new age companies. For instance, Morgan Stanley gave an 'overweight' call on shares of Zomato with a target price of Rs 92, in spite of co-founder and CTO's resignation announcement.

Brokerage house Nomura initiated its coverage on FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, in October. The brokerage gave a 'buy' recommendation, and said it believed that the stock has the potential to double within the next five years.

CLSA initiated a 'buy' call on the shares of PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 600. According to the brokerage house, the company is expected to have a core revenue CAGR of 37 percent over FY22-26.

In a note on Paytm, Morgan Stanley gave an 'equal-weight' call on the company shares and said that the cash position of the company has been strong at Rs 9,180 crore as of September 2022.

Global financial investment and advisory firm CLSA upgraded its rating on Paytm to 'buy' from 'sell'. CLSA said Paytm has more than $1 billion cash on the balance sheet and the cash burn should end in another 4-6 quarters.

CLSA has also forecasted the 'cloud' revenue to double to Rs 14 billion over FY22-25 driven by increasing advertising revenue coupled with higher credit card sourcing income.