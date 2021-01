The share price of Den Networks jumped nearly 7 percent on Friday after the firm announced robust earnings for the December quarter. The firm posted a whopping 237 percent rise in net profit at Rs 65.5 crore versus Rs 19.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock rose as much as 6.8 percent to its day's high of Rs 71.90 per share on the BSE.

Its revenue rose 8 percent to Rs 342 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 318 crore in Q3FY20 and EBITDA was up 12 percent YoY at Rs 65 crore. EBITDA margin slightly improved to 19 percent in Q3 from 18 percent in the previous year.

The company received a tax rebate of Rs 2.46 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against a tax expense of Rs 26.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

On the operational front, subscription revenue fell 3 percent YoY to Rs 201 crore in Q3.