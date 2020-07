The share price of Den Networks rallied 10 percent on Tuesday after the company reported higher profits despite lower revenues in the June quarter ended 2020.

The stock rose as much as 10 percent to Rs 109.60 per share on the NSE. The stock has gained about 330 percent to current levels in the last four months.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 3.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its revenues to Rs 301 crore in the June quarter. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) surged over 55 percent YoY to Rs 63.93 crore.

Profit after tax rose four times to Rs 58.32 crore as compared to Rs 14.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's two major segments, cable and broadband services, also reported a decline in revenues.

The cable revenue declined 3.6 percent YoY to Rs 284.47 crore while the broadband business operating revenue declined 6.3 percent YoY to Rs 16.85 crore in Q1FY21.