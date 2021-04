The pharmaceutical sector is abuzz as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country hard. Several states are facing shortages of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19.

There are seven pharma companies in India that have the license to manufacture this drug, under an agreement with the drug’s US-based innovator Gilead Sciences Inc. These are Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Ingrevia, Mylan, Syngene International, and Zydus Cadila.

Out of these, five companies are listed and their stock prices have risen sharply in the month of April amid high demand for Remdesivir.

In the last month, the stock prices of Cadila Healthcare and Jubilant Ingrevia have surged around 35 percent, while that of Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained around 15 percent. Shares of Syngene International are up over 8 percent in one month.