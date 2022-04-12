Delta Corp shares fall 4% after net profit falls 17%; under F&O ban on NSE today

Buy / Sell Delta Corp share TRADE

Shares of Delta Corp fell over 4 percent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 17 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter to Rs 48 crore as compared to Rs 58 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The company's sales rose marginally to Rs 218 crore for the March quarter under review compared to Rs 211 crore in the year-ago period.

At 10 am, shares of Delta Corp were trading at Rs 313.85, down 8.50 points, or 2.64 percent lower on the BSE.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share and it will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders.

Despite closing operations for various periods due to the ongoing Covid situation, the company stated it had generated strong financial results for the full fiscal year. "Further between January to February due to the Omicron wave there was a substantial decrease in visitation. In addition, Goa had the election code of conduct in place till 14 February 2022 which further restricted activity," it said.

The gaming and hospitality company has also been added to the F&O ban by the NSE for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in a ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.