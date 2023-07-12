CNBC TV18
Delta Corp Share Price: Stock extends losses to 15% after increase in GST on casinos

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 12, 2023 10:24:06 AM IST (Updated)

Delta Corp is also in the F&O ban, which means traders cannot create any new positions in the stock. What is currently taking place is selling in the cash market and unwinding of existing positions.

Shares of casino operator Delta Corp Ltd. have extended their losses and are now locked in a lower circuit of 15 percent after the GST council on Tuesday, revised the GST rates on casinos higher from 18 percent to 28 percent.

The stock is locked in a lower circuit of 15 percent at Rs 209.70, which is the lowest level in two months. This is also the biggest single-day drop in three years. The stock has lost Rs 1,000 crore in market capitalisation.
On Tuesday, the GST council taxes casinos, race courses and online gaming at 28 percent GST on full face value. The purchase value used in casinos will carry GST.
