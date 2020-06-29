  • SENSEX
Delta Corp falls 5% after UBS slashes target price

Updated : June 29, 2020 02:22 PM IST

Delta’s casino business has been a strong cash flow generator but the company’s capital allocation strategy hasn’t delivered the expected returns, says UBS
UBS expects Adda52.com to become a significant part of Delta’s earnings amid increasing popularity and network effects.
