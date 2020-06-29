Delta Corp falls 5% after UBS slashes target price

Shares of Delta Corp declined 5 percent on Monday after the global research house cut the target price on the stock and its earnings estimates due to the impact of coronavirus-induced lockdown on the company’s business.

The stock fell as much as 4.98 percent to intraday low of Rs 87.60 apiece on the BSE. At 1:25 pm, shares were trading 4.01 percent lower at Rs 88.50.

UBS maintained Buy rating and sharply cut the target price on the stock to Rs 150 from Rs 260 earlier. It also has reduced FY21 and FY22 earnings estimates by 60 percent and 31 percent, respectively, factoring in COVID related lockdowns and considering a gradual recovery after reopening.

“Deltas casino business has been severely hit and expect it to recover gradually after it opens. However, its online gaming business has recorded strong growth. Deltas online poker asset, Adda52.com, leads in this space and according to management has had a substantial jump in traffic,” UBS said in a note.

Delta’s casino business has been a strong cash flow generator but the company’s capital allocation strategy hasn’t delivered the expected returns, UBS added.

The research house expects Adda52.com’s revenue to grow 50 percent in FY21 and its EBITDA, aided by operating leverage, to grow around 80-100 percent.

The research house also expects Adda52.com to become a significant part of Delta’s earnings amid increasing popularity and network effects.

Further, it also believes the market is not pricing in a big online gaming opportunity and expecting significant delays for casinos to pick up in revenue.

“The management has highlighted that it has lowered the monthly fixed cost of casino segment to Rs 80-90 million through various measures and expects licence fees to be applicable from the date casinos open,” UBS noted.

The company has a healthy cash balance of Rs 5 billion to navigate the current situation, it added.