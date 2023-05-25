homemarket Newsstocks NewsDelta Corp shares surge 20% in a month to a 52 week high. Do you hold?

Delta Corp shares surge 20% in a month to a 52-week high. Do you hold?

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 1:17:10 PM IST (Published)

Delta Corp has been placed under a trade ban in the futures and options (F&O) market on Thursday, May 25, due to the open interest of the stock exceeding 95 percent of its market-wide position limits (MWPL) for F&O contracts.

Shares of gaming and casino company Delta Corp Ltd. rose to their highest level in 52 weeks on Thursday after rallying nearly 20 percent in the past month.

The Delta Corp stock on Thursday rose as much as 2.7 percent on the BSE to trade at a new 52-week high value of Rs 239.90.


Delta Corp has been placed under a trade ban in the futures and options (F&O) market on Thursday, May 25, due to the open interest of the stock exceeding 95 percent of its market-wide position limits (MWPL) for F&O contracts. The ban will only be lifted when the open interest falls below 80 percent. It is, however, available for trading in the cash market.

On Tuesday, an analyst at Kotak Securities, Shrikant Chouhan, said that Delta Corp has confirmed a higher bottom or double bottom formation and was currently approaching its resistance level of Rs 240.

However, considering the overall delivery-based volume and averages, Chouhan predicted that Delta Corp will surpass the Rs 240 level. “The next levels to watch out for would be Rs 265 or 270,” he said.

Last month, Delta Corp reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51 crore for the March quarter. This was 6 percent higher than its profit of Rs 48 crore in the same quarter last year but was down 40 percent from a profit of Rs 85 crore seen in the December quarter.

The company said that revenue from operations rose 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 227 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, it was down 17 percent compared to a revenue of Rs 273 crore in the previous quarter.

Shares of Delta Corp are trading 1.65 percent higher at Rs 237.50.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
