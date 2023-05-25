Delta Corp shares surge 20% in a month to a 52-week high. Do you hold?

Shares of gaming and casino company Delta Corp Ltd. rose to their highest level in 52 weeks on Thursday after rallying nearly 20 percent in the past month.

The Delta Corp stock on Thursday rose as much as 2.7 percent on the BSE to trade at a new 52-week high value of Rs 239.90.

Delta Corp has been placed under a trade ban in the futures and options (F&O) market on Thursday, May 25, due to the open interest of the stock exceeding 95 percent of its market-wide position limits (MWPL) for F&O contracts. The ban will only be lifted when the open interest falls below 80 percent. It is, however, available for trading in the cash market.