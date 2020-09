The trend of promoters wanting to delist their companies by buying out minority shareholders appears to be back in vogue. Stock prices of many companies have taken a beating since March, as the COVID-triggered downturn in the economy hit demand for goods and services.

But the weakness in stock prices could also work out to the advantage of many promoters who are bullish on the prospects of their business over the long term.

A large number of companies have recently announced their plan to delist their companies from the exchanges. Vedanta, Hexaware, Allcargo are among the big names which have opted for voluntary delisting of their shares from the domestic bourses.

Let’s understand the intricacies around the delisting of shares

What is delisting?

Delisting of securities means the removal of securities of a listed company from a stock exchange. As a consequence of delisting, the securities of that company would no longer be traded at that stock exchange. The delisting may be voluntary or involuntary.

Voluntary delisting and compulsory delisting?

In voluntary delisting, a company decides on its own to remove its securities from a stock exchange whereas in compulsory delisting, the securities of a company are removed from a stock exchange as a penal measure for not making submissions or complying with various requirements set out in the Listing agreement within the time frames prescribed.

For any voluntary delisting bid to be successful, the promoter needs to acquire at least 90 percent of the shares of the company

Exit opportunity available for investors

The SEBI (Delisting of Securities) Regulations, 2009 provide an exit mechanism to the existing shareholders.

The delisting shall be approved by a resolution of the board of directors of the company in its meeting. The prior approval of shareholders of the company shall be taken by special resolution to be passed through postal ballot, disclosing all material facts in the explanatory statement sent to the shareholders in relation to such resolution.

The special resolution passed in favor of delisting shall be acted upon only when the votes cast by public shareholders in favour of the proposal amount to at least two times the number of votes cast by public shareholders against it.

The board of directors shall appoint a merchant banker who will need to carry out due diligence prior to granting of approval by the stock exchange.

Process

Post shareholder approval, the company needs to file for reverse book building process with the stock exchanges.

Once the approvals are in place, the reverse book building exercise starts on the stock exchange platform. Shareholders quote a price at which they are willing to tender their shares. The book is kept open for 5 working days.

All the quotes are aggregated and a final price, also known as the 'discovered price' is announced on the last day of the book-building exercise.

The company board will have to accept/reject the discovered price within 5 working days from the closure of the book-building exercise.

If the discovered price is not acceptable to the board/acquirer, it can announce a counter offer, which will be higher than the price offered initially.

For the delisting process to be successful, the promoter's stake in the company will have to go up to 90 percent. If the promoter fails to increase his stake to 90 percent, the company cannot delist.

Calculation of floor price under the delisting Regulations

Delisting floor price is calculated by SEBI formula (i.e. vol weighted average price 60 days prior to the date of intimation).

The reference date for computing the floor price would be the date on which the recognized stock exchanges were notified of the board meeting in which the delisting proposal would be considered.