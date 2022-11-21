Delhivery shares subdued despite addition to FTSE All Cap Index, large trades

Shares of Delhivery have declined over 30 percent during the last month.

Logistics firm Delhivery Ltd. has been added to the FTSE All Cap Index, with the adjustment for the same taking place on December 16, 2022.

The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of large and mid-cap companies in developed and emerging markets.

According to IIFL Alternative Research, Delhivery may witness estimated inflows of nearly $8 million post its addition to the FTSE All Cap Index.

Despite the positive update, shares of Delhivery are trading lower for the fourth straight day.

In other news, around 18.4 million shares of the company exchanged hands in large trades, according to date from Bloomberg. This has made Delhivery the most traded stock by value and volume on Monday,

The trading volume was more than 18 times the three-month full-day average. The buyers and sellers of the shares were not immediately known.

In the past one month, the Delhivery stock has lost more than 34 percent of its value. The company in October announced that it expected moderate growth in shipment volumes for the rest of the financial year due to high inflation and low average user spends.

Delhivery’s shipment volumes were expected to grow in the range of 18-30 percent in the current financial year, chief executive officer Sahil Barua had told analysts in a post-earnings call.

During the September quarter, the company’s net loss had narrowed to Rs 254 crore from a loss of Rs 635 crore in the same period last year. During the June quarter, it had reported a net loss of nearly Rs 400 crore. Revenue for the September quarter had increased 20 percent to Rs 1,796 crore.

Shares of Delhivery are trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 347.95, well below their IPO price of Rs 487.