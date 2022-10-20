Homemarket newsstocks news

Delhivery shares fall below IPO price after subdued quarterly update

Delhivery shares fall below IPO price after subdued quarterly update

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

The company said that it expects only moderate growth in the financial year 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All

VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

IST4 Min(s) Read

From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

IST4 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shares of logistics and supply-chain company Delhivery witnessed its worst trading day since listing after it said that it anticipates only moderate growth in shipment volumes for the rest of the year.
Issuing its quarterly business update, the courier company said that market sentiment between July-September remained unchanged when compared to the April-June quarter.
It attributed the subdued outlook to weak discretionary spending from customers due to high inflation.
The company further stated that average user spends and the total number of active shoppers remained flat or declined during the ongoing festive season.
Despite the challenging market conditions, Delhivery said that its market positioning is strong due to the structural cost advantages, network size, and capacity investments that it has made.
Express parcel volumes picked up during the end of the quarter, especially in the heavy goods category.
The company remains confident of the business being on the path to recovery, stating that freight tonnage handling witnessed growth in the high teens when compared to the June quarter.
A majority of Delhivery and SpotOn’s pre-integration customers have restarted shipping through the integrated network, according to the filing.
Cross-Border business showed steady growth on a year-on-year basis despite a global slowdown and a decline in yields for both air and ocean freight.
Shares of Delhivery are trading 14.4 percent lower at Rs 478.75 as of 1 PM. The stock is now trading below its IPO price of Rs 487.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DelhiveryLogisticsLogistics companies

Previous Article

High raw material prices hurt Havells in Sept quarter as company looks at rural market gains | Earnings Interview

Next Article

Shares of this industrial and agri chemicals manufacturer are at a 52-week high