Delhivery shares fall below IPO price after subdued quarterly update

Shares of logistics and supply-chain company Delhivery witnessed its worst trading day since listing after it said that it anticipates only moderate growth in shipment volumes for the rest of the year.

Issuing its quarterly business update, the courier company said that market sentiment between July-September remained unchanged when compared to the April-June quarter.

It attributed the subdued outlook to weak discretionary spending from customers due to high inflation.

The company further stated that average user spends and the total number of active shoppers remained flat or declined during the ongoing festive season.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Delhivery said that its market positioning is strong due to the structural cost advantages, network size, and capacity investments that it has made.

Express parcel volumes picked up during the end of the quarter, especially in the heavy goods category.

The company remains confident of the business being on the path to recovery, stating that freight tonnage handling witnessed growth in the high teens when compared to the June quarter.

A majority of Delhivery and SpotOn’s pre-integration customers have restarted shipping through the integrated network, according to the filing.

Cross-Border business showed steady growth on a year-on-year basis despite a global slowdown and a decline in yields for both air and ocean freight.

Shares of Delhivery are trading 14.4 percent lower at Rs 478.75 as of 1 PM. The stock is now trading below its IPO price of Rs 487.