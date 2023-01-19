Delhivery shares end at another 52-week low, decline in 10th out of the last 12 sessions

The stock recorded an all-time high of Rs 708.45 per share on the BSE in July 2022.

Shares of logistics operator Delhivery hit a new low on Thursday, tumbling under the Rs 300 per piece mark on the BSE. The logistics company's shares have witnessed gains only twice in the past 12 trading sessions.

The stock recorded an all-time high of Rs 708.45 per share on the BSE in July 2022 and has been on a free-fall since then, plunging 57.71 percent in less than 6 months as on Thursday, January 19.

Shares of Delhivery opened at Rs 309.95 on the BSE, marginally higher from its close on Wednesday of Rs 308 apiece, and plunged to a new low of Rs 299.55 apiece in early trade. Today’s new low is nearly a 55 percent plunge from its record high of Rs 708 apiece in July last year.

Delhivery saw a marginal recovery on January 17 after brokerage Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and a price target of Rs 440 per share, a 46.88 percent upside from the stock’s new low.

However, the target price was still lower than the company's IPO price of Rs 487 per share. The brokerage views the stock to be on a clear path to double over the next three years.

Macquarie cites Delhivery to be a play on five megatrends - growing e-commerce penetration, rising discretionary spend, formalisation, digitisation, and improving logistics efficiency.

Earlier this month, Delhivery extended its partnership with content-to-commerce conglomerate the Good Glamm Group to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase customer satisfaction. As their long-standing supply chain partner, Delhivery has customised its services to complement Good Glamm Group's growth and evolving logistics requirements.

Shares of Delhivery ended 1 percent lower at Rs 304.50 on Thursday.