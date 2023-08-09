Delhivery bags order from Havells India for factory-to-customer supply chain

Delhivery first worked with Havells in 2017 by offering part-truck load services, and over the years, its role has progressed from being a transportation service provider to a strategic partner in Havells' growth.

Integrated logistics services provider Delhivery Ltd. on Wednesday said it bagged a contract to build, and operate the factory-to-customer supply chain for Havells India Ltd. in western India.

The Gurugram-based company said that it will deploy its technology-led integrated warehousing and transportation solutions to deliver complete end-to-end visibility.

Both firms will jointly inaugurate new warehouses in western India to cater to the multi-channel demand ranging from general and modern trade to emerging e-commerce retail, Delhivery said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Further, Delhivery said that it will explore unraveling further value through data-driven optimisation of Havells’ supply chain.

"With our ambitious growth plans, objectives on digital transformation, and desire to make our supply chain future-ready, Havells firmly believes that Delhivery has the right technology, operational capabilities, and innovative mindset to be our partner," said Vineet Jain, Senior Vice President, Havells India.

Delhivery is the country's largest fully integrated logistics services provider with a network of more than 18,500 pin codes, while Havells India is a leading FMEG (Fast moving electrical goods) and a consumer durables company with a presence across 60 countries.