English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Delhivery extends partnership with Good Glamm Group to implement supply chain solutions

Delhivery extends partnership with Good Glamm Group to implement supply chain solutions

Delhivery extends partnership with Good Glamm Group to implement supply chain solutions
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 7:26:17 PM IST (Published)

Delhivery collaborated with The Good Glamm Group in 2017 and now the two companies have accelerated their partnership on technology as well. 

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Delhivery share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP

Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here's why Citi prefers Devyani International over Jubilant Foodworks

Here's why Citi prefers Devyani International over Jubilant Foodworks

IST2 Min(s) Read

Next phase of digital rupee to be launched soon — Key things to know

Next phase of digital rupee to be launched soon — Key things to know

IST2 Min(s) Read

Re-KYC FAQ — What is it, process, documents required and other key questions answered

Re-KYC FAQ — What is it, process, documents required and other key questions answered

IST3 Min(s) Read

Logistics major Delhivery on Monday said that it has extended its partnership with content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase customer satisfaction.


As their long-standing supply chain partner, Delhivery has customised its services to complement Good Glamm Group's growth and evolving logistics requirements.

“Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries,” Delhivery said.

As the D2C brand planned to accelerate sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities, it leveraged Delhivery's pan-India network to reach Tier 3 and 4 markets.

Delhivery collaborated with The Good Glamm Group in 2017 and now the two companies have accelerated their partnership on technology as well.

Recently, Delhivery launched a consumer communication application, which helps the Good Glamm Group customers to engage in real-time with the brand and Delhivery's on-ground operations teams to improve delivery success.

Delhivery was included in the FTSE All Cap Index on December 16, 2022. The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of large and mid-cap companies in developed and emerging markets.

Shares of Delhivery ended at Rs 326.75 on the BSE, up 1.89 percent, on Monday.

Delhivery extends partnership with Good Glamm Group to implement supply chain solutions

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhivery

Previous Article

PVR opens 19 screens in Jaipur, Bengaluru and Gurugram and crosses 900-screens mark

Next Article

Ashoka Buildcon shares end higher after emerging L1 for Rs 2,161 crore project

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X