Delhivery extends partnership with Good Glamm Group to implement supply chain solutions

Delhivery collaborated with The Good Glamm Group in 2017 and now the two companies have accelerated their partnership on technology as well.

Logistics major Delhivery on Monday said that it has extended its partnership with content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase customer satisfaction.

As their long-standing supply chain partner, Delhivery has customised its services to complement Good Glamm Group's growth and evolving logistics requirements.

“Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries,” Delhivery said.

As the D2C brand planned to accelerate sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities, it leveraged Delhivery's pan-India network to reach Tier 3 and 4 markets.

Recently, Delhivery launched a consumer communication application, which helps the Good Glamm Group customers to engage in real-time with the brand and Delhivery's on-ground operations teams to improve delivery success.

Delhivery was included in the FTSE All Cap Index on December 16, 2022. The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of large and mid-cap companies in developed and emerging markets.