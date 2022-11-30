Morgan Stanley turns 'overweight' on Delhivery but cuts target to below IPO price

The revised price target is below Delhivery's IPO price of Rs 487.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has upgraded shares of logistics firm Delhivery to an Overweight rating from their earlier rating of Equalweight.

However, the brokerage has cut its price target on the stock to Rs 450 from Rs 520 earlier. The revised price target is below Delhivery's IPO price of Rs 487.

Morgan Stanley has cited a favourable risk-reward ratio as a rationale behind its upgrade despite the near-term volatility due to lock-up expiry for pre-IPO investors.

As per regulatory norms, pre-IPO investors in a company need to compulsory hold the shares for at least six months from its IPO. For Delhivery, the lock-in period for early investors ended on November 24, freeing up over 500 million shares for trade in the open market.

The firm believes that Delhivery's competitive moats around integrated logistics network and its low cost structure will remain intact.

Competitive moat means the ability of a company to maintain the advantages that are expected to help it fend off competition.

The brokerage further stated that Delhivery's margin has room to surprise positively in the second half of the current financial year. It has also maintained margin assumptions for the company for financial year 2026.

Earlier this month, Delhivery was added to the FTSE All Cap Index, with the adjustment for the same scheduled on December 16, 2022.

The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of large and mid-cap companies in developed and emerging markets.

Shares of Delhivery are trading 0.1 percent higher at Rs 337.