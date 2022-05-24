Cross
Decent Dalal Street debut for Delhivery as shares list at premium over issue price

IST (Updated)
Delhivery IPO listing: Delhivery shares debuted on BSE and NSE at a premium over the issue price.

Decent Dalal Street debut for Delhivery as shares list at premium over issue price
Logistics firm Delhivery made a decent debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, with the shares listing at a premium over their issue price.
On BSE, the Delhivery stock listed at Rs 493 apiece, a premium of Rs 6 or 1.2 percent over its issue price of Rs 487. On NSE, the shares began their journey at Rs 495.2 apiece, a premium of Rs 8.2 or 1.7 percent over the issue price.
The listing was in contrast to the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. Dealers said the stock changed hands at a discount of Rs 15 earlier on Tuesday.
DateGrey market premium (GMP)
23-May+/- 5
21-May+/- 5
20-May+/- 5
18-May+/- 5
Source: IPO Watch
Delhivery's IPO worth Rs 5,235 crore saw an overall subscription of 1.6 times.
Category Subscription
QIB2.7 times
Retail57 percent
NII30 percent
"We believe the reason for low subscription was investors' concern on the company's business operation given its continued losses and its aggressive IPO valuations," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.
"Conservative investors can look to book profits while risk takers can hold for the long term as the company is on the verge of turning EBITDA positive in the near term," he added.
The public offer was a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 1,235 crore. Shares were available within a price range of Rs 462-487 in multiples of 30, in a three-day bidding process that ended on May 13.
First Published:  IST
