Delhivery shares change hands at discount in grey market ahead of listing

Delhivery shares changed hands at a discount in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted shares — ahead of the listing of the logistics company on exchanges BSE and NSE. Dealers said Delhivery was available at a discount of Rs 15 to the issue price in the grey market on Tuesday.

Date Grey market premium (GMP) 23-May +/- 5 21-May +/- 5 20-May +/- 5 18-May +/- 5

Source: IPO Watch

According to Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena —a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, the Delhivery IPO received a low-spirited response from investors, though the issue sailed through thanks to qualified institutional buyer (QIB) participation.

"The company has posted robust revenue growth but losses have increased, which made investors wary. Expensive valuations and unsupportive market conditions may dampen the listing. The IPO may list at par around the issue price," he told CNBCTV18.com.

Delhivery's IPO worth Rs 5,235 crore saw an overall subscription of 1.6 times.

Category Subscription QIB 2.7 times Retail 57 percent NII 30 percent

The public offer was a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 1,235 crore. Shares were available for bidding within a price range of rs 462-487 in multiples of 30, in a three-day bidding process that ended on May 13.