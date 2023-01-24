Delhivery bags contract to manage pan-India supply chain for air cooler business from Godrej

The integration of Godrej systems with Delhivery's supply chain platform will lead to end-to-end supply chain visibility through a single platform.

Delhivey in an exchange filing stated that under the contract, the integrated logistics services provider will build and manage the supply chain across the country for the air cooler segment of Godrej Appliances.

Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd., is a leading player in home and kitchen appliances in India.

Delhivery said that it will implement its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to increase market penetration of Godrej air coolers.

The two companies have also jointly opened a warehouse in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to meet the fulfillment needs at pan-India level.

Godrej Appliances looks to scale up its presence in the air cooler category with a slew of new offerings.

Delhivery stated that the partnership will help Godrej capture a large pie of the growling air-cooler market not just in the tier 1 and 2 cities, but also meet demand in small towns.

This month, Delhivery also announced that it has extended its partnership with content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase customer satisfaction.

Shares of Delhivery are trading 3.2 percent lower at Rs 314.30.