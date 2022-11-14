    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market Newsstocks News

    Delhivery shares drop as company remains loss making despite 20% sales jump
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Shares of Delhivery continue to trade below their IPO pricel

    Shares of logistics company Delhivery opened higher but gave up gains during the later part of the day after its September quarter results.
    The company's net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs 254 crore from a loss of Rs 635 crore that it reported during the same period last year. During the June quarter, it reported a net loss of nearly 400 crore.

    Revenue for the quarter increased 20 percent to Rs 1,796 crore, which was led by the Express parcel service business, which grew 17 percent and contributed most of the revenue. Express volumes for the quarter rose 19 percent to 161 million shipments.

    However, the company's gross margin contracted by 270 basis points year-on-year to 20.1 percent.
    The company said that shipment volumes have grown by 80 percent during the festive season.

    Going forward, the company aims to strengthen its position within the logistics industry by capitalising on its strong balance sheet.

    Shares of Delhivery are trading 2.25 percent lower at Rs 370.65.

