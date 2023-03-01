Delhivery shares volatile after 3.8% equity changes hands in large deal

Based on the December quarter shareholding pattern, Svf Doorbell (Cayman) held 18.4 percent stake in the company.

Shares of logistics services provider Delhivery Ltd., recovered from the opening lows to trade higher on Wednesday after 3.8 percent of the company's equity exchanged hands in a block deal.

Data indicates that 2.8 crore shares of Delhivery exchanged hands in the block deal.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on Tuesday citing sources that Svf Doorbell (Cayman) an entity of SoftBank is looking to sell 3.4 percent stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 335.10 per share.

The deal was valued at $100 million with an option to upsize the same.

Delhivery has received some favourable analyst views recently. Last week, Credit Suisse maintained its outperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 500, saying that the company may be close to an inflection point on multiple dimensions.

Interestingly, out of the 13 analysts that have a buy recommendation on Delhivery, only four have price targets above the company's IPO price of Rs 487.

Brokerage firm Macquarie also maintained its buy rating on Delhivery with a price target of Rs 440. It said that Meesho's volumes were better-than-expected during the December quarter and as per estimates, Meesho accounted for 20-25 percent of Delhivery's overall volumes in the previous financial year.

Shares of Delhivery are currently trading little changed at Rs 345.75.