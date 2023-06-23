CNBC TV18
Goldman Sachs, Norges Bank, BNP Paribas among 34 marquee investors buy stake in Delhivery after Carlyle exits

Goldman Sachs, Norges Bank, BNP Paribas among 34 marquee investors buy stake in Delhivery after Carlyle exits

Goldman Sachs, Norges Bank, BNP Paribas among 34 marquee investors buy stake in Delhivery after Carlyle exits
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 10:38:27 AM IST (Published)

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pvt., Lockheed Martin Corporation Master Retirement Trust, Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company are also among 34 institutional investors who purchased shares of the logistics firm in Thursday's block deals.

Norges Bank, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs and Saudi Central Bank are among the 34 institutional investors which purchased shares of logistics company Delhivery’s shares in the block deal that took place on Thursday.

US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group through its investment vehicle CA Swift investments on Thursday divested its entire 2.53 percent stake or 1.84 crore shares for Rs 709 crore in a block deal. Shares were sold at a price of Rs 385.5 per share.
Exchange data showed that Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund purchased 0.55 percent equity or 40.66 lakh shares at a price of Rs 385.50 per share.
