Goldman Sachs, Norges Bank, BNP Paribas among 34 marquee investors buy stake in Delhivery after Carlyle exits

Norges Bank, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs and Saudi Central Bank are among the 34 institutional investors which purchased shares of logistics company Delhivery’s shares in the block deal that took place on Thursday.

Exchange data showed that Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund purchased 0.55 percent equity or 40.66 lakh shares at a price of Rs 385.50 per share.