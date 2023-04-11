Delhivery shares advance after large deal worth Rs 388 crore

In March, Japanese technology giant Softbank divested 3.8 percent of its stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 crore through open market transactions.

Shares of logistics company Delhivery Ltd. gained over 3.5 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after a block deal valued at more than Rs 388 crore was executed.

Data available on the exchanges showed that 1.2 crore shares of Delhivery, translating into 1.62 percent equity of the company, changed hands at an average price of Rs 330 per share on Tuesday. The price was higher than the stock’s previous close of Rs 328.10 on Monday.

This took the total deal value to Rs 388.15 crore, although the buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Block deals data on BSE showed that Softbank’s arm SVF Doorbell (Cayman) sold 2.8 crore shares of Delhivery in eight transactions at an average price of Rs 340.8 apiece.

US-based investment firm Tiger Global had also sold a 0.75 percent stake in Delhivery in March through its venture capital firm Internet Fund III for Rs 177 crore at an average price of Rs 321. In the previous month of February, too, the firm sold a 1.7 percent stake in the company . Notably, it held a total of 4.68 percent stake in Delhivery as of the December quarter.

Interestingly, the block deals have come despite favourable analyst views for Delhivery in recent months. In February, Credit Suisse said that it was maintaining its ‘outperform’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 500. It said that the company might be close to an inflection point on multiple dimensions.

Brokerage firm Macquarie had also maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Delhivery with a price target of Rs 440. Citing the reason for the rating, it said that volumes from e-commerce website Meesho were better than expected during the December quarter.

Shares of Delhivery are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 331.20.