Analysts expect Delhivery to capture a bigger share of India's logistics network through its 'mesh' network

Kotak observed that the logistics firm’s focus on building an automated ‘mesh’ network (which means option of direct routes across any two points) will enable it to capture a bigger pie of India’s logistics market.

Logistics major Delhivery outlined its long-term growth targets at its analyst meet on Monday. Among the targets include its express delivery business to deliver adjusted EBITDA growth in the high teens.

Delhivery reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.3 percent in the March quarter, after three consecutive quarters of negative margins in financial year 2023. It managed to turn operationally profitable on an adjusted basis after margins improved from a negative 12.5 percent last year.