Trading members and their clients continue to grapple with technical glitches at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with many complaining that the feed for outstanding positions--also known as Open Interest--in equity derivatives contracts, was not updating.

The Open Interest (OI) on NSE’s futures and options segment for Nifty50 and Bank Nifty was not updating on the NSE's website for some time in the morning. The exchange has now resolved it.

Many traders took it to Twitter to complain about the technical glitch.

Again today, we are seeing issues in Open Interest which is coming from #NSE today, for FO segment. OI is not updating. Issue at NSE end. No issues in NSE CDS & MCX segments. Will keep you updated ! — Kapil Marwaha 🇮🇳 (@TrueData2) May 6, 2021

Open interest or OI measures the total level of activity in the futures market. It is the total number of outstanding contracts that are held by market participants at the end of each day, and in conjunction with the latest prices, gives traders an idea if the trend in that contract is bullish or bearish.

Today being the weekly expiry of F&O segment, traders heavily rely on these figures to decide whether to carry forward their trade to next week series or close their position.

Nifty & Bank Nifty contracts account for roughly 90 percent of index trading on the bourse.

NSE had recently faced huge criticism after a technical glitch on February 24 led to the suspension of trading for hours, which the bourse later clarified was due to affected links from telecom service providers.

The exchange drew more flak for extending trading hours that day, without giving adequate notice to market participants. Many clients who had outstanding cover orders were asked by their brokers to square off the positions because of margin related issues.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had advised the exchange to carry out a "detailed root cause analysis of the trading halt" and had also sought an explanation from NSE as to why trading was not migrated to the disaster recovery site.