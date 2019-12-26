Delay in Air India, BPCL, Concor sale may lead revenue shortfall of Rs 50,000 crore for govt, says report

The government may not be able to complete the privatization of Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) by end-March, resulting in revenue shortfall of around Rs 40,000-50,000 crore, reported LiveMint.

“There is a lot of interest in the market among investors for the companies on offer. The transaction may also be completed successfully, but now it looks difficult that the money will reach the coffers before 31 March. That is a challenge," the report quoted a finance ministry official.

This may also lead the government to not meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Further, if an open offer is triggered for minority shareholders in the listed companies such as BPCL and Concor, then it will again delay the process by another five to six weeks as the successful bidder will have to get clearance from Competition Commission of India, the official told the newspaper.