Defence stocks gained on Tuesday after the Centre tweaked the offset requirements for government-to-government defence deals and single-vendor contracts under a new policy unveiled on Monday. At 9:50 am, the shares of Bharat Dynamics rose as much as 4.4 percent higher to Rs 311.35 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, Hindustan Aeronautics gained 2.6 percent to Rs 798.65, while BEML surged as much as 2.75 percent to Rs 634.25.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) effective from October 1 that will allow the three forces to take on lease military equipment, hardware and platforms like helicopters, simulators and transport planes as per operational requirements.

Singh said the DAP has also included provisions to encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) to establish manufacturing hubs both for import substitution and exports while protecting the interests of Indian domestic industry.

"The offset guidelines have also been revised, wherein preference will be given to manufacture of complete defence products over components and various multipliers have been added to give incentivisation in the discharge of offsets," the defence minister tweeted.

He said the DAP has been aligned with the vision of the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative and to empower Indian domestic industry through 'Make in India' projects with the ultimate aim of turning India into a global manufacturing hub.