Shares of companies in the defence sector rallied on Friday after the government approved the acquisition of missiles, ammunition, and weapon systems worth Rs 38,900 crore.

Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Micro Systems, and Bharat Electronics Ltd surged more than 10 percent each. The other gainers included Sika Interplant Systems and Astra Microwave Products.

The Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of 12 SU-30 MKI, 21 MIG-29, and upgrades for existing 59 MIG-29 fighter jets. These aircraft upgrades and kits are being procured from Russia agencies for approximately Rs 18,000 crores.

The government is also placing orders for missiles, ammunition, and weapon systems for the Army, Air Force, and the Navy.

Drawing from the Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat pitch, the proposals approved include acquisitions from the Indian industry to the tune of Rs 31,130 crore. Several MSMEs would also participate as vendors in this process.