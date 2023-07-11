Defence stocks like Mazagon Dock, Bharat Dynamics rally up to 9% anticipating Rafale, Scorpene deals

2 Min Read
The deals to acquire 26 Rafale fighters and Scorpene submarines are expected to be announced during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France on July 13-14.
Defence sector stocks rallied up to 9 percent on Tuesday on reports that the Defence Procurement Board has approved a proposal to buy 26 Rafale fighters and Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy.
Live TV
Loading...
Sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18 that under the proposal, three additional submarines would be built at Mazagon Docks. The defence PSU has already built other submarines of the class.
A meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council will be held on Thursday, July 13, to decide on the final approval for the deals.