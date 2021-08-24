Deepak Nitrite shares rally over 4%; here’s why

Deepak Nitrite share price rallied over 4 percent on Tuesday on reports that Xinchang Chemicals, the largest producer of acetone and phenol in Taiwan, has announced force majeure on these chemicals.

Deepak Nitrite share price rallied over 4 percent on Tuesday on reports that Xinchang Chemicals, the largest producer of acetone and phenol in Taiwan, has announced force majeure on these chemicals.

The development is positive for Deepak Nitrite as it is the only manufacturer of acetone and phenol in India. Prices of phenol, acetone has risen in the international markets. It has impacted the exports from Taiwanese markets, to EU and the US markets as well.

Also Read:

This has led to a supply crunch in the Asian markets leading to a sharp increase in prices.

The prices of acetone have risen consistently in August. From around $780 per tonne in the first week of August, it has risen to as much as $860 per tonne in the third week of August and now in the last week, it has risen to as much as $895 per tonne.

Meanwhile, Deepak Nitrite's management said it would facilitate import substitution, with further integration in current processes.

The commissioning of IPA expansion and the captive power plant is expected by the end of 1HFY22.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that the captive power plant would increase the company's competitiveness in this segment.

A recovery in demand in OBA and DASDA (i.e. Performance Chemicals) is expected over FY22, while demand for Agrochemical and Personal Care products continue to remain robust, it said.

"Despite a capex plan of Rs 18 billio over the next three years, it is expected to turn net cash positive by FY23E, with an FCF generation of Rs 17.4 billion over FY22-24E," the brokerage firm said.

It maintains a Buy rating on the stock.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.