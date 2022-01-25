Deepak Nitrite drops 5% in early deals; here's why

Deepak Nitrite Ltd share price dropped almost 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday, a day after the chemical manufacturing firm reported its third quarter results. The stock opened at Rs 2,236 and touched the day's low at Rs 2,129.05. The scrip quoted at Rs 2,296.95 apiece on NSE at 10.02 am, while the broader Nifty traded in the green, rising 0.21 percent at 17,181.

On Monday, Deepak Nitrite reported nearly 12 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 242.46 crore for the quarter against Rs 216.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 39.49 per cent to Rs 1,722.27 crore compared to Rs 1,234.69 crore in the same period of FY21.

A multibagger, Deepak Nitrite has given over 130 percent returns in the last one year, while the five year return on the stock is over 1950 percent. The one-month return on the stock, however, is negative at nearly 2.5 percent.

One of India's largest institutional investors, LIC increased its stake to 3.37 percent in Deepak Nitrite, holding 46,01,327 shares. It had previously owned 1.68 percent in the chemical firm at the end of the third quarter.

Deepak Nitrite is an Indian chemical manufacturing firm with facilities in Gujarat's Nandesari and Dahej, Maharashtra's Roha and Taloja, and Telangana's Hyderabad.