Deepak Fertilizers stock jumps over 10% on news of import duty cut in Budget 2020
Updated : January 27, 2020 11:39 AM IST
At 10:05 am, the stock price was trading 6.88 percent higher at Rs 122.75 per share on the NSE, while on an intraday basis it jumped 10.27 percent to Rs 126.65.
